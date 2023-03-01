Jackson Smith and Laura Mayhew were chosen as the 2023 Fredericktown FCCLA Sweetheart King and Queen, Feb. 25, Hunter Betts and Ashley Avalos-Ortiz were first runners up, and Eduardo Lopez and Linley Rehkop were second runners up.

This year’s theme was “Black Tie Affair.” During the ceremony, candidates representing several student groups had the tasks of explaining the purpose of their organizations and fulfilling this year’s speech theme, “an event that has had a major impact on my life.” The couples split the speaking tasks with one giving the purpose the other giving the speech.

According to FCCLA Adviser Cindy Mungle, the candidates were judged based on an interview, their public speaking skills, personality, poise, manners, character, service, and their organizational involvement. She said each candidate was judged individually and not as a pair.

Mayhew, representing BETA, spoke about her experience with the Missouri Electric Youth Tour to the nation’s capital as the event that impacted her life.

“To say Youth Tours impacted my life would be a huge understatement,” Mayhew said. “When I arrived for the first day of Youth Tour, I was incredibly nervous. I had never met any of the other delegates, in person, and I was anxious to see who I would be spending the rest of the week with. Little did I know I would be meeting some of my best friends on that trip.”

Mayhew said, her week in Washington D.C. was incredible and filled with sightseeing, visiting with members of congress, and even a cruise down the Potomac River.

“All of that was incredible, but I can truly say the best part of the trip was the people I met along the way,” Mayhew said. “The memories I made with the other delegates is something I will treasure forever.”

Smith followed Mayhew by explaining the purpose of BETA. He said, BETA promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students.

The 1st runners-up represented FCCLA. Avalos-Ortiz used her speech to talk about the wonderful moment of becoming an aunt, and the hard times of losing her beloved pet “Scrappy.”

“Life can be full of joy one moment and before you know it seems like your whole world can quickly come crashing down,” Avalos-Ortiz said.

She said, her niece and future nephew have shown her how full of love her heart can be and “Scrappy” taught her to cherish every moment in life.

“Scrappy may no longer be here with us, but I am blessed to have those memories,” Avalos-Ortiz said. “Since then I have learned to live in the moment and not dwell on the past as I continue to live this great life.”

Betts then explained the purpose of FCCLA. He said, the organization helps students promote personal growth and leadership development through family and consumer sciences education.

Rehkop, representing STUCO, used her speech to talk about breaking two school records in track and field. She said, during a meet in Ste. Gen. she was able to break the record for the 100 meter dash and the javelin throw.

“I knew right off the bat that was the throw that was going to be life changing,” Rehkop said. “That throw ended up breaking the school record for the javelin with a 36 meter throw.”

Rehkop said, at this point in the meet she did not even know how she had done in the 100 meter dash but when her coaches told her they thought she broke the record, she could not believe it.

She said, that moment was when she knew she would be able to compete at the collegiate level.

Lopez then explained the purpose of STUCO, to initiate, implement, and complete projects and activities which will be of help to the school and its students.

The candidates and their affiliated clubs were:Mayhew and Smith representing BETA; Avalos-Ortiz and Betts representing FCCLA; Rehkop and Lopez representing FCCLA; Ella Clauser and Nathanael White representing Scholar Bowl; Emilie Stoops and Emmett Smith-Jarvis representing FBLA, DECA and FTA; and Sera Tarkington and Donnie Laut representing FFA.

The judges were Andrea Heuring of Benton, Mo., Sara Duffield of Benton, Mo. and Wendy Golden of Sedgewickville, Mo.