Blackcats Class of 2022 prepare for graduation

In just a few days the members of the Fredericktown High School Class of 2022 will collect their diplomas, move over their tassels, and start the next chapter of their lives.

The graduation ceremony will be at 4 p.m., Sunday at the Fredericktown High School gym. Seating is limited and each graduate has been given a limited amount of tickets. All guests attending must have a ticket to gain entry. The event will also be live streamed into the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School cafetorium to accommodate any overflow seating.

This year, 140 will be graduating in the Class of 2022, including Senior Class Student Body President Emma Lewis.

"When thinking about my fellow classmates I see so many differences, but I can’t help but see how similar we all are," Lewis said. "My class is very driven to achieve long term goals along with being extremely self disciplined."

Lewis said, during school you are constantly reminded how fast high school will go by and ironically you never believe it.

"Looking back I wish I would have lived in every moment," Lewis said. "With less than a week left I can not think but to become nervous. It seems whenever you graduate, your entire world is turned upside down and you are suddenly expected to do things like taxes and vote for public officials. Thinking about this is somewhat exciting but extremely nerve wracking."

Lewis said, she hopes no matter where her classmates start their journey that they remember how strong they are.

"With all of the ups and downs throughout the last four years, we never let anything stop us," Lewis said. "I hope they look back to everything they have accomplished and that gives them motivation to continue to work hard."

As graduation approaches Lewis said she cannot help but to look back and think about all the good memories she has made.

"Throughout high school I have spent my time organizing events such homecomings and Veterans Day Parades," Lewis said. "This being considered, I will miss the interactions with new people the most. Whether we were singing carols to elderly or showing incoming freshmen around the school I was always satisfied to see the enjoyment on their faces."

Lewis said, senior year has been full of challenges but also very exciting adventures.

"One memory that sticks out to me is football homecoming because of how much the school came together," Lewis said. "There were weeks of planning to see which class could decorate their hall the best. I value this experience because of how close the seniors became while decorating ,and it gave all of us a chance to reconnect."

Sunday will be yet another chance for the entire senior class to come together one last time and celebrate their accomplishments together.

After graduation, Lewis plans to attend Mineral Area College where she will pursue a degree in accounting. She is also planning to begin a new job at First State Community Bank.

