The Fredericktown High School Football Team dropped its season opener, 55-19 at Kennett, Friday night.

The Indians won the toss and chose to receive the opening kickoff. They returned the kick 90 yards for an 8-0 lead, 14 seconds into the game. Kennett scored twice more in the first six minutes of the game on a pair of one-yard runs to take a 22-0 lead with 6:03 to play in the first. 

The Cats got on the board with 4:57 left in the first quarter, on a 74-yard run by A.J. Orman. Colten Jordan made the point after to make it 22-17 with 4:57 to play in the first quarter.

Kennett scored four touchdowns in the second quarter to take a  48-7 lead with 15.8 seconds to go in the half. 

On the ensuing kickoff, Malachi Kyle went 90 yards for a score. The PAT was blocked and the Indians led 48-13 with one second left in the half.

Each team scored once in the second half. The Cats touchdown came on a four-yard run by C.J. Lord.

The FHS coaching staff selected the following players of the week:

Offense-Tristen Casby; Defense-Cade Ethington; Special Teams-Noah Koorkis and Malachi Kyle; and Scout Team-Adam Dill.

The Cats host Herculaneum, Friday night. Herculaneum defeated Cuba, 18-14, last week. Other scores of local interest:

St. Clair 37-Central 7

De Soto 6-Perryville 3

Potosi 55-Owensville 14

Ste. Gen. 21-Dexter 0

Valle 47-St. Vincent 9

Cabool 40-Doniphan 6

Farmington 23-Union 12

North County 56-Cape Central 34

