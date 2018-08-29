The Fredericktown High School Football Team dropped its season opener, 55-19 at Kennett, Friday night.
The Indians won the toss and chose to receive the opening kickoff. They returned the kick 90 yards for an 8-0 lead, 14 seconds into the game. Kennett scored twice more in the first six minutes of the game on a pair of one-yard runs to take a 22-0 lead with 6:03 to play in the first.
The Cats got on the board with 4:57 left in the first quarter, on a 74-yard run by A.J. Orman. Colten Jordan made the point after to make it 22-17 with 4:57 to play in the first quarter.
Kennett scored four touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 48-7 lead with 15.8 seconds to go in the half.
On the ensuing kickoff, Malachi Kyle went 90 yards for a score. The PAT was blocked and the Indians led 48-13 with one second left in the half.
Each team scored once in the second half. The Cats touchdown came on a four-yard run by C.J. Lord.
The FHS coaching staff selected the following players of the week:
Offense-Tristen Casby; Defense-Cade Ethington; Special Teams-Noah Koorkis and Malachi Kyle; and Scout Team-Adam Dill.
The Cats host Herculaneum, Friday night. Herculaneum defeated Cuba, 18-14, last week. Other scores of local interest:
St. Clair 37-Central 7
De Soto 6-Perryville 3
Potosi 55-Owensville 14
Ste. Gen. 21-Dexter 0
Valle 47-St. Vincent 9
Cabool 40-Doniphan 6
Farmington 23-Union 12
North County 56-Cape Central 34
