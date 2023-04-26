Related to this story

Timmy Ray Cooper

Timmy Ray Cooper, 56, died Tuesday, April 12, 2023, in Festus. He was born April 23, 1966 in Fredericktown, the son of Kenneth and Lois (Allen…

License Office now open

The Fredericktown License Bureau opened for business today, April 19. Its operating hours will be Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It i…

Marriage License

Dylan Ray Mills, 27, of Fredericktown to Jada Rain Sanderson Bollinger, 24, of Fredericktown