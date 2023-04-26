Lauren Hale, currently a freshman at Fredericktown High School, recently competed with the US National Olympic Development team in the Dallas Cup tournament in Dallas, Texas. Hale, was goalkeeper for the team which took second overall at the tournament.

Hale has also been the goalkeeper for the ODP Midwest Regional Team which traveled to Orlando, Florida to compete there.

Lauren is currently the keeper for the 2023 Fredericktown High School girls soccer team.

She will return to her club team St. Louis Scott Gallagher ECNL Navy when the high school season ends to prepare for the ECNL National Playoffs in June in San Diego California.