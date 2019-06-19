{{featured_button_text}}

The Fredericktown High School baseball team is hosting a 4-day baseball camp for third through eight graders.

The camp will  be 10 a.m. until noon, July 8-11, at the Rock Wall baseball field. The cost is $20.

The hosts include Cats' coaches Joaby Sikes, Cody Huff, and Nathan Geile, as well as the FHS players.

