The Fredericktown High School soccer team played in the preseason jamboree, Aug. 21 in Perryville.

The Cats defeated De Soto, and tied Perryville and Sikeston.

Fredericktown's season and home opener was Aug. 28. The Cats play next, Sept. 4, at Saxony Lutheran.

