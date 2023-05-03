The Frecericktown High School baseball team won its MAAA Tournament opener, 17-2 over Kingston, Monday, here.

The Cats scored one run in the bottom of the first, but Kingston took the lead with two in the top of the third inning. The Cats tied the game in the bottom half of the frame, at 2-2.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Cats scored 15 runs to end the game.

Easton Wood had three hits, including a triple. Garrett Marler went 2-4 with a home run, two stolen bases, four runs scored and four RBI. Ryan Souden also homered and drove home five runs. Ethan Marler had two hits, including a double and drove home two. Mason Proffer was 2-3 with two RBI.

The Cats advanced to the tourney quarterfinals Tuesday (after press time), at North County. The winner will play at 4:30 p.m., Thursday.

April 26, the Cats defeated Herculaneum, 3-0, here. Ethan Marler pitched 6.1 one-hit innings. He walked two batters and struck out 13. Sam Thomas got the final two outs to seal the victory. Zander Stephens had two of the Cats' five hits. He scored a run and drove home another.

April 25, Fredericktown lost 15-10, at North County. Stephens was 3-4 with three runs scored. Ethan Marler was 2-4 with four RBI. Garrett Marler tripled and scored four runs.