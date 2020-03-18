You are the owner of this article.
Blanket donation
Blanket donation

Christian Women's Fellowship Donates Blankets To First Responders

The Fredericktown Christian Women's Fellowship donates 40 blankets, obtained through CWS, to the Fredericktown Police Department, Fredericktown Fire Department, Cherokee Pass Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff's Office. The blankets were split among the four departments and will be used when needed in the line of duty. Pictured, from left, are Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon, Fredericktown Police Officer Jeremy Williams, President of CWF Joyce Lindow, Marilyn Stroup, CWF Treasurer Ginger Bollinger, Office Manager Nancy Dismuke, Cherokee Pass Fire Captain Chris Kennedy and Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark. 
