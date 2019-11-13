{{featured_button_text}}
Dove

It is hard to believe that we are already in the month of November, 2019.

Where has the time gone? It won’t be but a little more than two weeks until Thanksgiving and then before we know it, Christmas. The Fall colors weren’t as vivid and plentiful as in some past years, but still there were some bursts of beauty around for all of us to enjoy. The temperatures have been relatively mild and enjoyable, but then there was the total drop and suddenly Winter seems to have invaded us. At least for a day or two.

As the holidays approach us, we often get so involved in the external things of life that we forget to appreciate and enjoy the blessings we experience every day. I have a question for you: Do you honestly feel "blessed?" Let’s take a moment and consider some of the things we often take for granted.

B - How about our bodies - our health, our energy, our fitness. Some of these may not be in the best of shape depending upon the circumstances, yet we are still alive and going.

L - How about our labor – our jobs, our income, our skills, our security. Some of us are retired and no longer have steady jobs, but that does not mean that we can’t or shouldn’t continue to use our abilities to help others.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

E – How about our emotional status – the joy, peace, and satisfaction we may be experiencing. Certainly there is also anger, grief, or anxiety that we have at times, but our ability with God’s help to overcome those things is truly a blessing.

S – How about our social status – the love we enjoy, our marriage, our family, our friends. There are definitely those that are in difficult situations, but again, with God’s help, problems can be solved and resolved.

S – How about our spiritual status – do we take the time to consider the grace we have been given, the hope that we feel, the faith that God will see us through, and the salvation that Christ offers.

I can’t help but wonder: Do you feel blessed? Why not look around and find something for which you can consider to be a blessing, and then enjoy that blessing. Once you find one thing, then look for another. Maybe it won’t be too long until your list of "blessings" has grown longer than you could ever imagine.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Audrey B. Unruh is a local columnist, who can be reached at zwiebach@charter.net

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments