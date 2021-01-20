Blessings and opportunities

I have also been asked to serve on the prestigious Senate Judiciary Committee. Some of the details of this committee’s work will be new to me, but I’m eager to dig in and learn.

Two other committee assignments align closely with areas I focused on while serving in the House of Representatives. As a member of the Senate Health and Pensions Committee I’ll be in a better position to advance legislative priorities dear to my heart, such as programs to curb substance abuse and addiction. I have also been named to the Committee on Seniors, Families, Veterans and Military Affairs. The scope of this committee’s work is as vast as the name implies, and I welcome the opportunity to address a wide variety of kitchen-table issues that impact so many Missourians. I’m also honored to participate in crafting legislation to support our servicemen and women.

Finally, I was chosen to serve as a member of the newly reorganized Committee on Governmental Accountability and Fiscal Oversight. This committee reviews nearly all major legislation passing through the Senate. I have long considered myself a guardian of the taxpayers’ money, and I am committed to ensuring our state government delivers on its promises to our citizens. I’m looking forward to continuing this watchdog role in the Senate.

Again, I truly feel blessed by these committee assignments. I believe this work will help me gain a statewide perspective and help me be more effective as one of 34 members of Missouri’s Senate. I never want local concerns to get lost in the big picture, however. To that end, I have made a commitment to hold regular meetings with the members of the House of Representatives whose districts overlap the six counties I serve. Every two weeks, we’ll get together to discuss issues that impact southeast Missouri and coordinate our legislative efforts on behalf of our constituents. Each of us came to Jefferson City to be a voice for the people back home. We’ll do a better job achieving that goal if we all pull together.

