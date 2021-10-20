Blind Spending

Trillions more in spending will only further fuel the inflation crisis. It will make running a business or raising a family more expensive and more challenging.

Sadly, President Biden does not seem to care about those consequences – or at least thinks ignoring them will make it all go away. Exhibit A: this bizarre claim from the president that the cost of his agenda is "zero," when it would actually add $2.4 trillion in new debt.

Truly, the only way Democrats can enact their agenda, which rewards the wealthy and their political allies, is through a massive increase to our debt limit that will eventually be paid for by working-class families.

To be clear, Congress's spending problem did not happen overnight. But we will not fix a spending problem by spending even more, or inflate our way out of inflation, as Democrats are proposing.

If they have the votes to ram their radical agenda through Congress, they can find the votes to raise the debt ceiling on their own. They will have to be the ones to justify that agenda to the American people along with the trillions they will need to borrow in order to enact it.

Democrats want to raise our country's borrowing limit so that they can pass a radical agenda which gives Washington the greatest command and control over the lives and livelihoods of the American people in our nation's history. They should accompany that sales pitch with an honest price tag.

Originally published in Newsmax

