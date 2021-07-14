 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blood drive, July 21
0 comments

Blood drive, July 21

{{featured_button_text}}

There will be an American Red Cross blood drive 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., July 21, at St. Michael the Archangel Parish Hall (400 W. Main St.). Please call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anna “Jill” Kemp
Obituaries

Anna “Jill” Kemp

Anna “Jill” Kemp, 66, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at her home in Fredericktown. She was born July 19, 1954 in Merrill, Wisconsin to Ewald Jo…

Mark Arthur Melby
Obituaries

Mark Arthur Melby

Mark Arthur Melby, 69, died Sunday, June 20, 2021 in Creve Coeur, Missouri. He was born June 9, 1952, in Willmar, Minnesota, a son of Arthur a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News