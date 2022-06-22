Blood drive, June 30

There will be an American Red Cross blood drive 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., June 30, at Calvary Church gymnasium (1725 Highway 72 East). The blood drive is sponsored by Relay For Life Team Mama - Durr.
Please call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment.
