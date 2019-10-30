{{featured_button_text}}
October 24, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) cosponsored legislation introduced by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) condemning the lack of transparency and due process surrounding the House impeachment inquiry.

“House Democrats are running roughshod over historic precedent and basic due process in their impeachment inquiry,” said Blunt. “Neither the public nor the vast majority of the Congress has a say in – or even knowledge of – what is happening behind closed doors, beyond what is being leaked. The House has not had a public debate or vote on the impeachment inquiry. The president has not been afforded his basic due process rights. This is a far departure from how the Congress has handled this very important responsibility in the past. Given the seriousness of this issue, the president, the Congress, and the American people have every right to demand a more fair and transparent process.”

Blunt spoke out against House Democrats’ impeachment process earlier this week, noting that the House has not voted to authorize an impeachment inquiry, allowed the president’s attorneys to challenge evidence, or provided subpoena power to ranking members.

The Graham-McConnell resolution:

• Calls on the House of Representatives, prior to proceeding any further with its impeachment investigation into President Trump, to vote to initiate a formal impeachment inquiry;

• Calls on the House of Representatives to provide President Trump, like every other American, with due process, to include the ability to confront his accusers, call witnesses on his behalf, and have a basic understanding of the accusations against him that would form any basis for impeachment; and

• Calls on the House of Representatives to provide members of the minority with the ability to participate fully in all proceedings and have equal authority to issue subpoenas and other compulsory process.

