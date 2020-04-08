Blunt, colleagues urge FTC to protect seniors from coronavirus scams
0 comments

Blunt, colleagues urge FTC to protect seniors from coronavirus scams

  • 0
Roy Blunt (Wide)

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.), a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, joined a bipartisan group of senators in sending a letter urging the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to better protect seniors from coronavirus-related scams.

In the letter, the senators called on FTC Chairman Joseph Simons to better inform seniors about coronavirus (COVID-19) scams and assist victims in understanding their recourse options.

“At this time of heightened public fears, reports have highlighted that scams pertaining to the coronavirus are increasing, and that seniors—arguably the most vulnerable population to both the coronavirus and bad actors—have been targeted with calls telling them that the COVID-19 vaccination is ready when no such treatment currently exists,” the senators wrote. “Other reports have outlined how scammers have gone to the homes of elderly people to administer fake tests while also charging them and obtaining their social security numbers. Although the FTC has sent warning letters to seven sellers of fraudulent COVID-19 treatments, we are concerned that further action is needed to protect the financial well being of seniors—who lose an estimated $3 billion annually from financial scams.”

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Going for a cruise
Democrat News

Going for a cruise

As social distancing continues, some Fredericktown residents decided to think outside of the box, or outside of the house, to show the communi…

Janet Fay Whitener
Obituaries

Janet Fay Whitener

Janet Fay Whitener, 72, died Monday, March 23, 2020. She was born July 20, 1947, the daughter of Donald and Beulah Hall.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News