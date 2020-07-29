Blunt commends Senate passage of 60th Annual NDAA

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) commended Senate passage of the 60th annual National Defense Authorization Act. Blunt recently spoke on the Senate floor to highlight several of the Missouri and national defense priorities included in the bill.
“The Congress’s number one priority is making sure our armed forces have what they need to carry out their missions,” said Blunt. “This bipartisan bill authorizes the funding needed to counter the evolving threats from other nations such as China and Russia, which are actively working to undermine our influence in the world. The bill also supports military readiness and modernization to ensure our nation’s heroes have every advantage on the battlefield.
“Missouri’s military installations play a vital role in our nation’s defense. I’m glad this bill authorizes resources for important military construction projects in Missouri, including the new hospital at Fort Leonard Wood and the Next NGA West facility in St. Louis. I’m also pleased this bill supports the continued investment in the B-21 Raider, which will be based at Whiteman Air Force Base, and the C-130H modernization program at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base.
“Every year for the past 60 years, members of Congress have been able to come together to pass the NDAA. There are many bipartisan priorities in this bill – from maintaining our technological edge to keeping our commitments to service members and their families. I urge my colleagues in the House to work with the Senate to get the 60th annual NDAA to the president’s desk as soon as possible.”
The legislation also includes an amendment introduced by Blunt and U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (Mo.) permanently designating May 1 as Silver Star Service Banner Day, which honors our nation’s wounded and ill service members and veterans, and their families.
