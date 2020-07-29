Blunt commends Senate passage of 60th Annual NDAA

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) commended Senate passage of the 60th annual National Defense Authorization Act. Blunt recently spoke on the Senate floor to highlight several of the Missouri and national defense priorities included in the bill.

“The Congress’s number one priority is making sure our armed forces have what they need to carry out their missions,” said Blunt. “This bipartisan bill authorizes the funding needed to counter the evolving threats from other nations such as China and Russia, which are actively working to undermine our influence in the world. The bill also supports military readiness and modernization to ensure our nation’s heroes have every advantage on the battlefield.

“Missouri’s military installations play a vital role in our nation’s defense. I’m glad this bill authorizes resources for important military construction projects in Missouri, including the new hospital at Fort Leonard Wood and the Next NGA West facility in St. Louis. I’m also pleased this bill supports the continued investment in the B-21 Raider, which will be based at Whiteman Air Force Base, and the C-130H modernization program at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base.