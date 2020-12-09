Blunt congratulates newly-elected Missouri Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins

“Garrett Hawkins’ background as a family farmer and experience in the Missouri Farm Bureau and Missouri Department of Agriculture will be a tremendous asset to the organization. I’ve always appreciated Garrett’s input when it comes to policies affecting Missouri farmers and look forward to his continued advice. The Missouri Farm Bureau had three really good candidates to choose from. Our state is a global ag leader thanks to them and all of the Farm Bureau members who work tirelessly to feed and fuel the world. I appreciate their partnership in ensuring we have the right policies in place to support continued growth and innovation in the ag industry.”