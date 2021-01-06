Blunt highlights COVID relief provisions benefiting Missouri small businesses

December 29, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) highlighted some of the small business provisions in the COVID relief package, which was signed into law last week, that he led or cosponsored to help support local Missouri businesses.

“Small businesses create the majority of new jobs in our country and shape the character of the communities they serve,” said Blunt. “Small business owners have done their part to keep people safe during the pandemic. We need to do our part to ensure they have the support they need to stay afloat, keep their employees on the payroll, and come back stronger than ever. I was proud to lead legislation reducing the tax and regulatory burden on Missouri’s craft beverage industry, which supports tens of thousands of jobs and contributes billions to our state’s economy.

"As home to thousands of world-class live entertainment venues and museums, I was also proud to support dedicated funding for independent venues that have been particularly hard hit and are at risk of permanently closing. The COVID relief package also extends and improves the Paycheck Protection Program, which has saved millions of jobs nationwide. I’m glad another round of relief is on its way to our state, and I will continue talking with small business owners to ensure they are getting the help they need.”