Blunt, Scott introduce budget amendment to get K-12 students back in school

Thursday, U.S. Senators Roy Blunt (Mo.), ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies, and Tim Scott (S.C.) introduced a budget amendment that would withhold additional supplemental funding from schools that do not reopen for in-person learning after teachers have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

“The evidence is clear: school closures are hurting students,” said Senator Blunt. “Prolonged remote learning is putting kids at higher risk of falling behind, failing classes, and suffering from mental health problems. That risk is even greater for students with disabilities and students in underserved areas.

"Public health professionals, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, have said we should follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and get kids back into classrooms. The science confirms schools can and should reopen safely. Unfortunately, despite President Biden’s pledge to reopen schools within his first 100 days, the administration is bending to the will of politically-connected teachers unions. Congress has made in-person learning a priority, providing $67.5 billion for K-12 schools to reopen safely. Doing what is right for kids should be an area where we can reach bipartisan agreement. I urge all of my colleagues to join us in supporting this amendment.”