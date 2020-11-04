Blunt, Smith announce establishment of Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) and U.S. Representative Jason Smith (Mo.) Friday announced that U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt has completed the final step to formally establish the Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park. Blunt and Smith led the legislation, which was signed into law in March 2018, to establish the Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park and designate it as a unit of the National Park System. This is the first National Historical Park to be established in Missouri.

“Today, Ste. Genevieve is taking its rightful place among our nation’s most historically and culturally significant destinations,” said Blunt. “Establishing Ste. Genevieve as part of the National Park System has been a years-long effort and we owe this success to all of the local residents who have worked tirelessly to preserve and share this unique part of our state and nation’s history. I’ve been proud to champion this effort in the Senate and I appreciate Secretary Bernhardt’s support for getting this done. I hope more Americans will be encouraged to visit our nation’s newest national park and experience firsthand what life was like in French colonial America.”