U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) released the following statement Friday, marking the first anniversary of the duck boat tragedy at Table Rock Lake:

“One year ago, 17 people lost their lives in the duck boat tragedy at Table Rock Lake. We remember the victims and pray for their families and loved ones. We are forever grateful for the first responders who answered the call that day, and for everyone in the Branson community who came together to offer their support.

“Everyone who has been affected by this tragedy deserves answers and the certainty that it will never happen again. The Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board have had more than enough time to complete their investigations, issue recommendations, and implement new safety measures. That work must be done soon, and Congress should be prepared to take any action necessary to keep people safe.”

