Blunt visits Black River Electric

August 24, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt visits Black River Rural Electric Cooperative. Pictured, from left, are Madison County Commissioner Larry Kemp, Madison County Emergency Management Director Becky Hunt, Black River Board Member Bill Hovis, Senator Blunt, and BREC General Manager John Singleton. “Black River Rural Electric Cooperative had 80 percent of its service trucks destroyed by severe weather last October,” Blunt said. “This week, I was in Madison County meeting with local officials to get an update on the recovery efforts. I was also glad to see that co-ops in nearby counties offered a helping hand after the storm, providing equipment and crews to help Black River restore power to customers within days.”

 Provided by Heather Dietiker, BREC

