Bo Brown Edible Hike

June 3, Ozark Regional Library will host Bo Brown, field biologist and author of Foraging the Ozarks, at Millstream Gardens.
We’ll take a casual stroll through the park as Bo teaches about the wild edibles in our area. We’ll have two different hikes available, the first from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the second from 11:40 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. Registration is limited to 16 people per hike, so register soon. Visit or call the library to register and ask questions about this upcoming program. Watch for announcements about additional programs for Tails and Tales from the Ozarks: Lakes, Creeks, and Ponds on our Facebook, Instagram, or ozarkregional.org.
