 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bo Brown Edible Hike
0 comments

Bo Brown Edible Hike

{{featured_button_text}}

June 3, Ozark Regional Library will host Bo Brown, field biologist and author of Foraging the Ozarks, at Millstream Gardens.

We’ll take a casual stroll through the park as Bo teaches about the wild edibles in our area. We’ll have two different hikes available, the first from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the second from 11:40 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. Registration is limited to 16 people per hike, so register soon. Visit or call the library to register and ask questions about this upcoming program. Watch for announcements about additional programs for Tails and Tales from the Ozarks: Lakes, Creeks, and Ponds on our Facebook, Instagram, or ozarkregional.org.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation's libraries and museums. We advance, support, and empower America’s museums, libraries, and related organizations through grantmaking, research, and policy development. Our vision is a nation where museums and libraries work together to transform the lives of individuals and communities. To learn more, visit www.imls.gov and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Going for gold
Democrat News

Going for gold

  • Updated

Earlier this month, nine Fredericktown athletes traveled to North County High School to compete in the MAAA Track & Field Special Olympics.

Rachel Nicole Howson
Obituaries

Rachel Nicole Howson

Rachel Nicole Howson, 39, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Marquand. She was born December 3, 1981 in St. Louis, the daughter of Lindell Elwood W…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News