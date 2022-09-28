Board approves community mentoring program

The Fredericktown R-I School Board was visited by community member Chris Smith, during its regular monthly meeting, Sept. 20.

Smith has been working alongside Assistant Superintendent Melanie Allen and others within the school district to develop a mentoring program.

"I have had some kind of mentorship program on my heart for a little bit of time and just wasn't sure who to approach with it or what avenue to do something with that," Smith said. "I just see in so many kids, they either have a really difficult situation at home or a situation where they just don't have anybody in their life to care about them."

Smith said, lack of consistency and not having someone to lean on in tough situations can translate into difficulties at school, acting out, issues with behavioral problems and grades.

"When I initially approached Melanie about it, she was just really excited," Smith said. "This all just kind of came together. We began brainstorming and from there it just took off. She (Allen) really has done an outstanding job moving the ball down the field, Chadd (Superintendent Starkey) too, I have really high praises for everyone in the admin department and from the school in general, social workers and everybody has been very very receptive."

Smith said, during initial conversations with staff he was blown away by the struggles on a day to day basis. He said, he knew it was challenging for a lot of kids, but he did not realize just the extent of it.

"We end up with this situation where our counselors, and our school-based social workers, they only have so much time, and with their limited bandwidth, they just can't address all the situations where kids need support and help," Smith said. "They need someone who comes in and talks to them and to kind of locks arms with them and is there to give them that support. That is where we come in as a community. I know we've got so many great people with good hearts that can help stand in the gap."

Smith said, the whole mission behind the mentorship program is to marry the community with the professionals at the school and do what we can to help these kids.

The handbook, which the board approved, outlines the program including background checks, training, topics which can not be discussed, mandated reporting, supervised locations and all mentoring must be on school property.

The program will consist of weekly meetings with a consistent time and day. Smith said, mentors will work to build relationships, have conversations, shoot hoops, chit chat, and just be a stable voice the child can look to as a role model.

The program will attempt to pair students and mentors based on similar interests. If the pair "click," then the hope is they will continue together throughout their entire school experience.

"It would be such a beautiful thing if we had a kid that got a mentor in the 4th grade or something and low and behold he or she has followed him or her all the way along and it's graduation time," Smith said. "They have been there all along and changed the trajectory of the kiddos life."

The program will initially start with five students/mentors this semester. Once the program is moving smoothly the plan is to increase the number in the spring.

"I know in talking with the school-based social workers and folks, there is a long list of kids that will benefit from the program," Smith said. "Our goal then is going to be to find as many mentors as we can."

The board approved the Mentorship Program.

Next, pay order No. 7 in the amount of $197,821.35 for the high school track project was approved.

"We are nearing the end of the project," Starkey said. "We have a little bit of work left around the edges with the grass and the part between the parking lot and the hill they are going to put some better more appealing rock there, dress that up a little bit. Then we will have to do a walk through."

Starkey said, lighting for the track is ordered but will not arrive until November. He also said, he plans to add an easier access to the track as soon as possible to make it easier for the community to get onto the track.

The board then discussed Career Ladder, an incentive program for teachers who volunteer to work extra student activities.

"Right now, we have district-wide, 118 of our 150 plus teachers have filled out an initial request to participate in the program," Starkey said. "There are three stages. Stage one, which requires 50 hours of extra work has a pay stage of $1,500. There are six staff on stage one. Stage two, there are 12 staff members, that requires an additional 75 hours and pays $3,000. Stage three has 100 staff members, requires an additional 100 hours and pays $5,000."

Teachers can participate in stage one after three years of employment, stage two after four years and stage three after six years. The program is 40% funded by state funds.

The board accepted the career ladder plan.

During his superintendent's report, Starkey said he will officially set the attendance numbers on Sept. 30 but as of the night of the meeting the district has 1,906 students.

"You fluctuate numbers daily," Starkey said. "We have kids moving in, kids moving out, the alternative school especially they have kids coming and going frequently. I just kind of wait until Sept. 30 and set them that way so it is consistent from year to year."

Starkey said the current number is a down a little but not by much.

"It fluctuates 1-2% either direction from year to year, but is pretty stable overall," Starkey said. "That is one good thing you can rely on, is a consistent enrollment, here."

Starkey also shared with the board the UniTec numbers. Fredericktown High School currently has 81 kids enrolled in the program. Outside of North County, which is the district which houses UniTec, Fredericktown has the highest number of kids enrolled.

"Outside of North County, which they are at least a third bigger than us, we send the most kids up there," Starkey said. "The hot topics, or the hot classes, are welding, power sports and auto body."

The next meeting of the Fredericktown R-I School Board will be at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 18 at the district offices.