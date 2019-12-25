The Fredericktown School Board approved the addition of cross country to the middle school sports program.
Interest in cross country at the middle school level has been expressed for sometime and Superintendent Brett Reutzel said the cost of the program would be minimal.
"The middle school cross country athletes would ride the same bus as the high school cross country athletes due to their meets would be scheduled at the same time," Middle School Athletic Director Pamela Hanner said. "Also, they would utilize the same uniforms as the middle school track team."
Hanner said the only cost would be the hiring of a middle school cross country team coach.
"It was brought to the attention of the board that several districts in our area have cross country at the middle school level," Hanner said. "Mr. Garrity, the cross country coach for the high school, had also inquired as to forming a middle school cross country team."
The board unanimously approved the addition of cross country at the middle school level.
Two bids for surplus property of a Duracraft Drill Press, three Lincoln welders and a 1991 red F350 flatbed truck were opened with Culley DeSpain as the high bidder. No bids were received for the drafting desks.
Reutzel presented the 2020 insurance bids for the districts property, liability, auto, earthquake, workman's compensation, inland marine and cyber liability insurance. Two bids were received, MUSIC at $182,000 and RAI Insurance, the district's current carrier, at $181,351.
The board authorized Reutzel to have the authority to make the insurance decision after his examination of the quotes. The district will save more than $5,000 in a reduction of costs with either bid.
You have free articles remaining.
Reutzel said the 2018-2019 audit was completed by Daniel Jones & Associates. He said the report showed no findings against the accounting practices and the district accounts are in order.
The board approved an updated substitute teacher list and approved the application of Will Arras for the Belcher Scholarship.
A contract with SMS Roofing to review the district's EPDM roofing was approved.
In the superintendent's report, Reutzel said the district has completed a Procurement Review with DESE of the district's food service financial report.
The Fredericktown R-I Foundation approved the bid from Brockmiller Construction for the soccer fieldhouse.
There was discussion among the board of the possibility of Mineral Area College providing Unitec programming in the future.
Reutzel said the 2020-2021 calendar is still under discussion.
In closed session the board accepted the resignation of Nathan Geile as high school assistant football coach and hired Ashley Bellew as a paraprofessional at the middle school and Shaun Lawson as a middle school custodian.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown School Board is 5 p.m., Jan. 21 at the district offices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.