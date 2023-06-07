Gather friends and family to play board games or to build with LEGO® bricks in the library. You can even check out some board games to continue the fun at home.
- Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown, Tuesday, June 27, at 10 AM
- Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, Thursday, June 29, at 10 AM
Visit or call the library if you have questions about this upcoming program. Watch for announcements about additional programs for All Together Now: Nurture Your Neighborhood on our Facebook, Instagram, or at ozarkregional.org.