Board hears track plans

At its regular monthly meeting, Oct. 19, the Fredericktown School Board heard from Mark Reuther and Dennis Lammert from Hoener and Associates Inc. regarding the high school track.
Reuther said they wanted to come to the board to go over the plan, budget, timeline and answer any questions.
"We have had the survey done and then we also came in and had six borings drilled," Reuther said. "A couple of things they identified were, water on the east side at (borings) three and four and rock at (boring) one. Then (borings) five and six have a potential for bad soil."
Reuther said, as they get into the design, they will want to look at maybe getting some drain tile on that side of the track and will consult the engineers on that.
"The big thing to note on this was the challenge to lay out a track and the big question was will it be able to set in between the home and visitors bleachers without having to turn that into part of the project," Reuther said. "We have been able to fit it in there with an eight lane track and there is plenty of room."
Reuther said, the new track will be incorporated into the new turf field, installed this year. The current new track plan would include four alternates to the bid proposals, the addition of a bus loop with parking, the addition of parking west of home bleachers, the option to deduct north and south side sidewalks.
During the presentation, Reuther displayed a tentative schedule with a design finalized Nov. 1, construction to start in December and a possible completion sometime in May to July of 2022. The preliminary quote is $943,000.
Reuther said they believe they are within the budget and that is why they started looking at the alternatives.
"We have reached out to some track manufacturers and there is not a lot of people or firms that do this amount of work in this area," Reuther said. "We reached out to a company in St. Louis that does a lot of tracks in the area. A lot of them will do the turf but not as many are as interested in doing the tracks themselves. "
The remainder of the discussion was regarding whether to send the project out to bid in the normal fashion or to go with a co-op purchasing program. If the district chooses to go with the co-op it would lock the prices in, possibly keeping costs lower, but would limit the bids to one company.
Next, FHS Agriculture Teacher Mike Graham, FACS teacher Cindy Mungle and Business Teacher Brenda Jenkins gave reports on the career technical education in the high school.
Graham said there are currently 181 students in the agriculture program and a survey this September showed 46% of current students are most interested in agricultural mechanics. He said they take the information from the survey and that is how they decide the classes that they teach.
The agriculture department also works to help students become financially responsible.
"How do kids become financially responsible," Graham asked. "In my opinion you give them money and you try to make them have more money then what they spent. Last year, we didn’t have as many students as we had the year before, I’m going to blame that on COVID, we had 144 and our 144 students generated almost $400,000 for our local economy. So they really put a lot of money back into Madison County."
Graham said their job is pretty simple, to provide opportunities for kids.
Mungle said FACS currently has 90 students at the high school and around 12 in the middle school. She said she currently offers parenting and child development, career leadership and nutrition and wellness, foods I and II, fashion merchandising and housing and interior design as well as a foods class during Learning Zone.
Mungle said, one of her goals is to try and get a middle school FCCLA going to feed into the program.
The board complemented Mungle on the recent high school career fair.
"The career fair is my baby," Mungle said. "I am very passionate about that and letting kids know what all is out there. I’m like, find something that you enjoy doing and do that for a living. There is so many options out there for you. It is not just go get a job and graduate and not everybody is cut out to go to a four-year college. There are a lot of jobs that you can walk on that job and get job training and make a good living for your family if you don’t want to go to a four-year college. Not everybody is cut out for that. I try to encourage students to look at everything."
Jenkins spoke on behalf of business and marketing, Megan Bond was unable to attend the meeting.
Jenkins said, she is over the Perkins Grant money, slightly over $39,000. She works on the budget, submission, payments, and more.
"I also help all of our program to work together to see what they need," Jenkins said. "I tell everyone to make a wish list. What is it that you would really like that goes along with your program’s goals? We are very awesome in working together to share the funds."
Jenkins said, years ago DESE only allowed the funds to go to one area, but it has since changed and now can be spread across a lot of the programs.
"According to the big scheme of things we don’t have a large bucket of money but we have always been told by DESE whenever they come to visit that we are making wise use of what we have," Jenkins said.
As for the marketing department, Jenkins said Bond is working on making a vinyl cutter and printer more practical, so her classes can come up with the design and actually be able to carry it through to making shirts, stickers, and other promo items.
"We already have, in both of our departments, a poster printer for us to be able to actually see through to the end of our ideas," Jenkins said. "Megan also has been awesome to work with. I’ve worked with her with FBLA across the area and we’ve decided to put our marketing ideas together and we have been able to expand both DECA and FBLA. This year so far, we haven’t finished our enrollment, we have tripled all of our membership this year.
During his superintendent's report, Chadd Starkey gave an update on facilities and some grant funding.
Starkey said the district has received $265,000 in grant funding which will be used to purchase more Chromebooks and put wifi on all of the buses.
"The soccer field drainage has been fixed, that is completed," Starkey said. "We got the nets up, new nets on both ends. Preschool, we have some real old HVAC systems sitting outside those. You can use some of this COVID money for fresh air so we did get three bids and we can replace those and get some fresh air pushed into the preschool. It is a good time to replace those. I don’t know how old they are, but they are pretty old."
Starkey said some improvements have been made to the baseball field and then of course the primary campus will be discussed at the next board meeting, at 5:30 p.m., Nov. 8 at the Fredericktown Elementary School.
