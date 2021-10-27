Board hears track plans

Jenkins spoke on behalf of business and marketing, Megan Bond was unable to attend the meeting.

Jenkins said, she is over the Perkins Grant money, slightly over $39,000. She works on the budget, submission, payments, and more.

"I also help all of our program to work together to see what they need," Jenkins said. "I tell everyone to make a wish list. What is it that you would really like that goes along with your program’s goals? We are very awesome in working together to share the funds."

Jenkins said, years ago DESE only allowed the funds to go to one area, but it has since changed and now can be spread across a lot of the programs.

"According to the big scheme of things we don’t have a large bucket of money but we have always been told by DESE whenever they come to visit that we are making wise use of what we have," Jenkins said.

As for the marketing department, Jenkins said Bond is working on making a vinyl cutter and printer more practical, so her classes can come up with the design and actually be able to carry it through to making shirts, stickers, and other promo items.