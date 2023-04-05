The Fredericktown Board of Aldermen held its regularly scheduled meeting, March 28.

Connie Matthews, representing the Optimist Club, made a request to hold the annual 4th of July event at the Sports Complex this year instead of at Rotary Park, like in past years.

"We found out the last couple of years we've had such a big turnout for the Fourth of July that six people who work in the concession stand on a regular basis cannot keep up with the demand," Matthews said. "We had food cooked ahead of time and everything, but the crowd was just so big that we just couldn't keep up. So we're wondering about brining in food trucks during the fireworks display which will be on July 2, which is a Sunday night."

Matthews requested the use of the Sports Complex area for the viewing and launching of the fireworks as well as having food trucks in the parking lot area for everyone to enjoy.

Matthews said the area is less residential which will hopefully make pet owners and people who are sensitive to the noise less upset than when it was held in town. She said the club is also interested in selling beer at the event and would like to learn more about the permit process.

The aldermen approved the request pending a discussion with Pettus Ford and looking into the turbine located near by.

Next, Steve Priest made a request to close the court square and the first block of East, West, South, and North Main streets for the Azalea Festival Car Show, May 6. This request was approved.

Fredericktown High School JROTC Cadets Dawson Cook and Luke Robins approached the board for approval to use the fire and police training center for a Raider Meet, April 15.

Cook presented all the necessary facts including insurance coverage, hold harmless agreements signed, and 225 cadets will participate in the event.

Col. John Francis said they will be looking for volunteers. He said the police department, fire department and parents are usually ready to jump in and help with the meet.

"This Raider team, these two gentlemen, they went to Moberly and they took place in every single event that was there," Francis said. "They've been doing very good, and I do expect possibly in the next year that we're going to try to get the Raider team to Nationals."

The board approved the use of the facility and any necessary road closures.

City Administrator James Settle brought up a discussion regarding the overlaying of several city streets.

Settle said, for the first time in many years the city is in a position where it can afford to work on several city streets that are in need of repair. He made a request to seek bids for overlays on North Main Street, Garrett Street, Saline Street, South Mine La Motte, Cap America Drive, and West Main Street.

The board agreed and approved the request to seek bids.

Due to a lack of storage capacity, the city is in need of upgrading its backup system with Zobrio. The upgraded offsite backup will be 6TB capacity at a cost of $7,980 with a credit of $4,010 given for the old device. The request for purchase was approved.

The board set Spring Clean Up for April 17-22. Citizens will need to register prior to April 13 and pay a $10 fee.

Mayor Travis Parker brought up a discussion regarding a DNR-MO Conservation St. Francois River Project. This project was previously discussed numerous years ago with very little progress made.

Parker said he would like to tell the DNR the city is no longer interested in moving forward with the project and would rather use the land, located behind the Sports Complex, for a possible disc golf course.

The aldermen agreed and voted to have the mayor or administrator notify the DNR of the decision.

Police Chief Eric Hovis made a request to enter into a lease agreement for six tasers from Axon Enterprises. The agreement will cost $4,869.35 per year with the funds coming out of the ammunition budget for the department. The fee includes the tasers, batteries, charging docks, unlimited cartridges, and training. The devices are also completely covered for any damages.

The aldermen approved the request.

Hovis also made a request to purchase canine and handler training in the amount of $16,000. The funds will come 100% from grant funding made possible due to the passing of Missouri Amendment 3 Marijuana Legalization.

Hovis said, due to the legalization of marijuana, the department is in need of a canine replacement trained for controlled substances other than marijuana. The request was approved.

Lastly, Hovis made a request to have the transmission rebuilt in the 2016 Ford Explorer AWD for $3,600 from Steve Seiler Repair. He said, this vehicle was an active patrol vehicle which is needed on the road. The request was approved.

Fire Chief John Clark made a request to purchase additional turnout gear in the amount of $4,85.73.

Clark said, due to some grant funding made available, he is able to purchase twice as many sets of gear despite the cost per set increasing. The request was approved.

The aldermen also approved a request to purchase a portable shed for the Sports Complex in the amount of $5,500. Alderman Eddie Shankle said, a common concern for teams has been the lack of storage at the new fields.

Next, Parker opened up a discussion regarding the reestablishment of a Heritage and Landmarks Commission.

Parker said, the adoption of the commission is necessary to help further the development of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative which has already begun. Reestablishment will make it easier for the community to apply for grants and other opportunities.

During regular session business, Parker nominated Scott Bates, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Teri Moss, Rick Boland, Barbara DeBerry, Dr. Phil Beyer, and Betty Weyand to sit on the commission along with a member of city planning and zoning and City Zoning Administrator Jeff Farmer. The aldermen approved the nominations.

Also during work session business, the aldermen reviewed bids for the new fire station. Three bids were submitted; Brockmiller Construction came in at $2,828,400, Zoellner Construction came in at $3,103,360, and Sargent Construction bid $3,209,443. The aldermen chose to go with the low bid and awarded the project to Brockmiller Construction.

During regular session business, Don Reese took the opportunity during public comments to urge the aldermen to reconsider and award the bid to a local contractor instead. He expressed the importance of supporting local businesses.

Also during the regular session, Parker recommended Brandon Tull to serve on the park board for a three-year term. The aldermen approved the recommendation.

The board then went into closed session for one possible litigation matter.

The next meeting of the City of Fredericktown's Board of Aldermen will immediately follow the 5:30 p.m. work session April 10 at city hall.