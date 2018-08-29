Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Bob J. Hufford, 80, of Fredericktown, died August 26, 2018, He was born October 18, 1937 at Springfield, Missouri, the son of James Thomas and Hazel Hufford.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

Bob is survived by his wife Marsha Sue Hufford whom he married on July 21, 1973 at Marquand; son Jeff and Leena Hufford; daughters Debra Brown, Linda (Larry) Kemp, Lisa (Rodney) Matthews, and Melissa (Lance) Cureton; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Bob was a member of Grace Church of the Heartland, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gospel music, and farming.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at the Grace Church of the Heartland. Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

