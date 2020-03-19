Boil water order issued for Pine Castle Estates
Boil water order issued for Pine Castle Estates

repairs

Work continues Thursday afternoon to repair a water leak near Pine Castle Estates. In the meantime, a precautionary boil water order is in effect until further notice.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

The City of Fredericktown has issued a precautionary boil water order for Pine Castle Estates until further notice.

Fredericktown's Water Department Distribution Supervisor Tim Allgier said he was notified at 12:30 p.m., today (Thursday, March 19) of a water leak in front of the subdivision. Allgier said the city notified dig-rite and repair work began at around 4 p.m. He said he hoped the work would be completed Thursday evening, weather permitting.

The boil water order will remain in effect until the city gets samples returned from the lab in Jackson, perhaps Monday or Tuesday, according to Allgier.

"The city will notify customers as soon as the lab results return," Allgier said.

