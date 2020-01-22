{{featured_button_text}}

Ozark Regional Library will host “Book Buzz Reading Club” for students in grades 3 to 6 at the Ironton and Fredericktown branches.

Beginning in February, the Reading Club will meet the second Tuesday (Ironton), and second Thursday (Fredericktown) of each month from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Our Reading Club differs from most reading clubs in that we encourage children to read anything which is interesting to them.

Reading rewards, called “Brag Tags”, will be distributed to the readers to track or commemorate genres read, or goals reached. Readers will be issued a keychain on which to keep their collection of Brag Tags.

We will have time each meeting for children to have a small snack, make book reviews, discuss the books they’ve read, and an activity. Each month we will highlight a theme or genre, and encourage readers to make at least one selection from that. 

February’s theme will be Black History Month. A list of suggested reading is available at the library, or on the library’s Youth Blog, www.ozarkregional.org

Registration may be made in person or by phone. Ironton: 573-546-2615; Fredericktown: 573-783-2120

For more information, contact Youth Services Librarian Shannon Sansom at 573-546-2615 or ssansom@ozarkregional.org

