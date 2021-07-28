Book recalls magic of trains

“When I wrote to the individuals, I would start the letter with, ‘How would you like to help me tell a story?’” said Hughes. “They were more than happy to help me, and I owe them a great deal of gratitude.”

Hughes said he found out a lot about the area in which he grew up. He discovered some of the railroads did not get fully built due to lack of finances, but he wanted to include or at least mention them in his book. He also got a better look at the people who worked so hard to build the railroads.

Hughes learned about the last of the Irish and Chinese immigrants “who, if it were not for them, the Transcontinental Railroad would not have been built, and (learned about) the little recognition they received for their sacrifices. A lot of them lost their lives building the railroad.”

Out of the four major Missouri railroads, Hughes said, the most interesting to him was the St. Louis, Iron Mountain and Southern Railway because of his family associations with it and the fact that it ran through Knob Lick and Fredericktown, where he now lives.

He found other railroads fascinating, including the St. Francois County Electric Railway. According to Hughes, the town of Farmington built it themselves because they had lost the opportunity for the steam railroads to come through their town.