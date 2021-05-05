 Skip to main content
Book signing with Shaen Layle
Book signing with Shaen Layle

Join us in welcoming Shaen Layle to the Ironton and Fredericktown branches of Ozark Regional Library for two book signings.

These exciting events are scheduled for  5 p.m., May 11, in Ironton and 5 p.m., May 25, in Fredericktown. You may remember Shaen as Ozark Regional Library’s long-time Youth Librarian. Since leaving the library, Shaen has co-authored two books with her mother-in-law Nancy Mehl, and has just published "Secondhand Chances," her first solo full-length book

Shaen will be signing books and answering author-related questions. Attendees will need to bring their own copies, because books will not be for sale. Copies of her books may be purchased from Guideposts at https://www.shopguideposts.org/hidden/mysteries-of-lancaster-county-book-25-secondhand-chances.html or Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/s?k=shaen+Layle&amp;ref=nb_sb_noss_2

For more information, call 573-783-2120 or 573-546-2615.

