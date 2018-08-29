Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Masterson Holds Book Signing
Mary E. Masterson (left) held a book signing Aug. 23 at the Fredericktown Branch of the Ozark Regional Library for her book "A Heart in Pieces-A Return From Devastation." Masterson read several passages from the book, which chronicles the struggles of her early life. Individuals in the crowd hung on to every word with tears in their eyes as she read about the moment she lost her two young children.  

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
