Bookmark coloring contest

Bookmark Contest flyer

The University of Missouri Extension in Madison County and the Ozark Regional Library are teaming up to hold a bookmark coloring contest for youth grades K-12.

All bookmarks will be judged anonymously by Extension Council members and library staff.

The prize is having your bookmark displayed and handed out in the library during the school year and getting 10 laminated copies of it to pass out to friends and family.

Entries can be turned in to either the Ozark Regional Library or to the Madison County Extension Office in Fredericktown. If needed, they can also be scanned and sent by email to jhphares@missouri.edu.

Rules:

• Templates are in the Ozark Regional Library and the Madison County Extension Office.

• Bookmarks can be completed at each location during business hours or at home.

• The paper form must be completed with the bookmark to be considered an entry.

• Only one entry per student is accepted.

• No names on the artwork.

• All artworks must be 100% original, created by the student who enters.

• All artworks must be in color or black and white and visible enough to print.

• All entries are due to the Ozark Regional Library or the Madison County Extension Office by July 29.

