Boosting local business

Small Business Saturday had the streets of Fredericktown buzzing with shoppers, Nov. 28.
"I couldn't have asked for a better day," Madison County Chamber of Commerce President Tessa Rehkop said. "The weather was perfect and we had so many shoppers turn out. The main goal of the day was to give the local businesses a lot of customers making purchases, and I think we definitely accomplished that."
Rehkop said the day had many highlights for her with the first being the macarons from Musthave Macarons +More. She said they were such a hit, they even began selling out of flavors.
"Also, I got a lot of gifts checked off my list and a few items for myself as well," Rehkop said. "That live 'It's a Wonderful Life' window display at Brick & Mortar was so cool."
Overall, Rehkop said she thinks everyone who came out had fun.
"Everyone that stopped by the chamber booth seemed so happy to be shopping in their hometown," Rehkop said. "Even the husbands that got dragged along also seemed to be in good spirits."
The biggest surprise of all, at least for the youngest of the shoppers, was the giant Rudolph inflatable in front of the courthouse. Kids and adults alike came by just to get their photo taken with him.
Rehkop said she would call the event a success but as always, she likes to learn something every year, so that it can be even better next year.
"We try to listen to feedback from the pop ups, permanent stores and the shoppers each year and take suggestions," Rehkop said. "I've heard several vendors say they did better than last year despite the new social distancing and mask wearing."
Rehkop said she has so many people to thank on behalf of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
"First of all thank you so much to all of the shoppers who came out to support their local businesses," Rehkop said. "This is what is so great about our community. People are so willing to help others and care for their neighbors."
Rehkop said she would also like to thank all of the pop up shops and permanent stores.
"A lot of them had special deals, giveaway items and even free drinks and snacks," Rehkop said. "A huge thank you to all the businesses that donated for the prize drawing, including the Senior Thrift Store who donated a gift basket full of items."
A big hit of the day was the 100 survival bags handed out by Tina Bales and Taylor Royer from First State Community Bank. Rehkop said the bags were gone before noon.
"I'd also like to thank my fellow Small Business Saturday Committee members, Ashley Bales from MU Extension, Aimee Kurigus from IBS/Brick & Mortar, Alicia Hill from Bellona Solutions, Tina Bales from First State Community Bank and Tori Kemper from the Democrat News," Rehkop said. "The committee is who made it all possible and worked hard to plan and organized the day."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
