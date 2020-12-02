Boosting local business

"We try to listen to feedback from the pop ups, permanent stores and the shoppers each year and take suggestions," Rehkop said. "I've heard several vendors say they did better than last year despite the new social distancing and mask wearing."

Rehkop said she has so many people to thank on behalf of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

"First of all thank you so much to all of the shoppers who came out to support their local businesses," Rehkop said. "This is what is so great about our community. People are so willing to help others and care for their neighbors."

Rehkop said she would also like to thank all of the pop up shops and permanent stores.

"A lot of them had special deals, giveaway items and even free drinks and snacks," Rehkop said. "A huge thank you to all the businesses that donated for the prize drawing, including the Senior Thrift Store who donated a gift basket full of items."

A big hit of the day was the 100 survival bags handed out by Tina Bales and Taylor Royer from First State Community Bank. Rehkop said the bags were gone before noon.

"I'd also like to thank my fellow Small Business Saturday Committee members, Ashley Bales from MU Extension, Aimee Kurigus from IBS/Brick & Mortar, Alicia Hill from Bellona Solutions, Tina Bales from First State Community Bank and Tori Kemper from the Democrat News," Rehkop said. "The committee is who made it all possible and worked hard to plan and organized the day."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

