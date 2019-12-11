{{featured_button_text}}
Extension Wraps Up Bow Making Class

University of Missouri Extension in Madison County hosted The Art of Bow Making program led by instructor, Tina Bales, Dec. 3. In this two-hour, hands-on workshop, Bales provided each participant with their own roll of colorful ribbon and gave step-by-step instructions on how to create beautiful bows that can be used to adorn packages or embellish holiday wreaths. In addition, Bales presented ways to decorate gift boxes and bags with ribbon, ornaments, chocolate candy and live greenery. Each of the 20 bow making participants departed with their own bows and extra ribbon to take home, along with a little extra holiday spirit.

 Provided by Ashley Bales

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments