Michala Boyd, Office Manager at the Madison County MU Extension Center, has been named the “Clerical Rookie of the Year” for University of Missouri Extension.
The MU Extension County Clerical Staff Recognition Awards honor MU Extension support staff members who exhibit outstanding performance with the University of Missouri, MU Extension and County Extension Councils.
Michala, a resident of Fredericktown, started work at the Madison County Extension office in December 2018. In her position with Madison County MU Extension she is the first smiling face you see when you walk in the door and she serves in a variety of capacities that are essential to the office’s success.
MU Extension “Rookie of the Year” honors support staff with MU Extension who exhibit outstanding performance within the organization, take pride in their work, show outstanding performance in one or more job related areas, are dependable and reliable, and one to two years of service within the organization.
“Michala has proven herself to be a valuable asset to the Madison County Extension Office. She had big shoes to fill coming in to her position and has caught on quickly to what is expected of her. We are excited to have Michala and know she will do great things for Madison County moving forward,” said Ashley Bales, County Engagement Specialist for Madison County Extension.
MU Extension programs focus on the high-priority needs of Missourians to improve lives, communities and economies by providing relevant, responsive and reliable educational solutions. Each county extension center, with oversight by locally elected and appointed citizens, is your local link to practical education on almost anything. More information is available online at http://extension.missouri.edu.
