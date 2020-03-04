Brain drain is real, but we can overcome it

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To address these issues, Missouri Intern Connect was developed by the Missouri Chamber in partnership with the University of Missouri Extension Business Development Program. A free online resource that connects businesses with the interns they want to reach, Missouri Intern Connect works as a social network in which information about interested students (names, majors, home towns, type of internship desired) can be accessed by businesses that need interns but cannot reach them in traditional ways. Because both employers and students may post information, this tool can serve as a “one stop shop” for Missouri businesses and students alike.

For businesses struggling to attract interns, embracing social media as a tool to make connections is critical. More important than any one resource, however, is the recognition by employers that they must meet young people where they are. And today they are online, where distance is no obstacle.

This is as true of internships as it is of permanent job postings, and it is difficult to overstate the value of internships in meeting workforce needs. Their importance has been noted in surveys by the National Association of Colleges and Employers, which reported 40 percent of new college hires occur via employers’ own internship programs.