Brake for seat belts

Fredericktown Police Department will be joining with statewide law enforcement May 23-June 5 for a statewide “Click It or Ticket” mobilization to step up enforcement on Missouri’s seat belt law.

More than six out of ten people killed in 2021 Missouri traffic crashes were unbuckled. Even with all the advancements in automobile safety, a seat belt remains a person’s single greatest defense in the event of a crash.

Missouri’s seat belt use has shown significant improvement in the last five years, but the state remains just below the national average in usage. Missouri has an 88.0 percent seat belt use while the national average is 90.4 percent. Teens and pick-up truck drivers are among those least likely to buckle up at 75.5 and 74 percent, respectively.

Nearly every day someone dies in a Missouri traffic crash because they weren’t buckled up. We will be pulling out all the stops to help ensure motorists are making the smart decision to buckle up.

Buckle Up and Arrive Alive. For information on Missouri seatbelt usage, visit www.saveMOlives.com.

