Braswell wins 2021 Spec Mix Toughest Tender

June 9, Steve Braswell, of Fredericktown, took home the title of the 2021 Spec Mix Toughest Tender at the 2021 Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 World Championship in Las Vegas.

The competition required Braswell to strategically lift, carry and place thousands of pounds of materials and tools needed to setup a bricklayer's defined workstation.

The task was made even more difficult as the Nevada heat reached well into the 90s. However, Braswell managed to complete the task in 14 minutes and 49 seconds. The world record is 11 minutes, 7 seconds, set in 2005.

Braswell is a mason tender for John Smith Masonry in St. Louis. He qualified for the 2021 Spec Mix 500 Bricklayer World Championship after winning regionals in Bridgerton, MO last October with bricklayer Javier Chacon.

The duo have competed in regionals for three years now, taking second-runner up their first year and heading to the World Championship this year.

Braswell competed against 20 other mason tenders in Las Vegas with one competitor having won the title twice before and another having won it once.