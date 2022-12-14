Breakfast with Santa at FES Dec 14, 2022 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Jenni Shell snaps a photo of her children Leena and Quinton, sitting with Santa Claus, at the Breakfast with Santa, Saturday. Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News Children and parents enjoy doughnuts and drinks at the the Breakfast with Santa, Dec. 10, at the Fredericktown Elementary School gymnasium. Related to this story Most Popular Madison County Land Transfers QCD: Kenneth E. Renneker & Rebecca E. Renneker to Rebecca E. RennekerQCD: Larry D. Boatright to Sandra L. BoatrightQCD: Benard G. Crews &a… Doris Ann McFerron Doris Ann McFerron, 75, of Farmington, died Wednesday November 30, 2022, at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital. She was born December 7, 1946, in F… Follis & Sons Annual Memorial Bell Service 'A great place to live, work, and play' The Madison County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the holiday season at Pinecrest during its monthly luncheon, Dec. 1. Madison County Commission Minutes November 21, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on November 14, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green and Dist… The truth about the border Over the last two years, we have watched President Joe Biden and his administration make a mockery out of our nation’s border security. FFA holds Greenhand, Chapter Degree Ceremony November 3, the Fredericktown FFA Chapter held its annual Greenhand and Chapter Degree Ceremony in the high school cafeteria. Cat Spot “Valor is stability, not legs and arms, but of courage and the soul.” This quote by Michel De Montaigne reflects the value we see in all our b… From Our Files 100 years – Dec. 7, 1922 Mark Edward Reese Mark Edward Reese, 62, died Sunday, November 27, 2022. He was born September 2, 1960 in Granite City, Illinois, the son of Ellis and Beulah Reese.