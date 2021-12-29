Breaking ground for affordable housing

After four years of hard work, the funding is in place, the contractors are lined up and the ground was officially broken, Dec. 20, for the affordable housing project, Meadows of Fredericktown.

The 40-unit complex will be located at 100 Azalea Dr. and construction is set to start as soon as possible.

In March 2019, the Madison County Service Coordinators (MCSC) Board and the Madison County Council for the Developmentally Disabled (MCCDD) came together after both realized the difficulties their clients were having. They created a partnership to provide more affordable housing in Fredericktown.

By July 2019, the Madison County Affordable Housing Partnership (MCAHP) was formed and plans to address the needs in the community were developed.

In January of 2021, the MCAHP's application for low-income housing tax credits was approved and received the highest point total of any application in the state. Federal tax credits of $5,630,000 and state tax credits of $3,941,000 were awarded.

The project was previously set to break ground in the summer of 2021 but was faced with delays due to the rise of construction costs.

MCAHP Chairman of the Board Dennis Siders said, due to the increase in costs, the Missouri Housing Development Commission awarded an extra $1.5 million in tax credits. He said the tax credits are then sold to investors for about $0.75 on the dollar.

"Costs have gone up that much and more, so we are being very conservative in our spending," Siders said. "We will still build 20 duplexes, 40 units, 34 two-bedroom and six with three bedrooms, plus the community building."

Siders said, rent will be based on the renter's income but should average about $400 per month. He said the Senate Bill 40 Board has agreed to subsidize a portion of rent for developmentally disabled individuals and families.

"The units will be very energy efficient with a washer and dryer in each unit," Siders said. "We will have a service coordinator and a manger on site 40 hours a week to help the residents with problems such as employment, medical accessibility, education, legal referrals, etc."

Siders said Meadows of Fredericktown will encourage a community atmosphere and social interaction with the other residents. There will be a community building for gatherings and, if any construction money is left, projects such as a multi-sport outdoor court for basketball, volleyball, pickleball and kiddie soccer will be considered.

Throughout the approval process, members of the adjoining subdivision, Pine Castle Estates, expressed their concerns about the project. Organizers said they are taking steps to try and be good neighbors and make the construction process as painless as possible.

Prior to the groundbreaking a pre-construction meeting was held at the Fredericktown Methodist Church. Project Manager Nathan Leoni with Double Diamond Construction went over everything the contractors needed to know including some job site expectations.

"There is an adjoining neighborhood and commercial business in the front, so we want to make sure traffic in, traffic out, site activity and all that keeps their best interests in mind," Leoni said. "So as your crews get in and out of the site you want to make sure between either cleanliness and debris and then also just job site debris that we keep a good handle on that and that we are a good neighbor to them throughout construction."

Leoni said there will be more storage containers than usual on site to securely store all building supplies and dumpsters will be scattered throughout the job site to make it easier to clean up every day.

It has taken a few years to get to this point, but Siders said, the people of Fredericktown need some good housing and it is good to see everybody ready to get started.

Weather permitting, leasing is expected to start in December of 2022. Units will be filled in phases due to continuing construction at that point.

Siders said he would like to thank the MCAHP board, which is made up of members from MCCDD and MCSC as well as the City of Fredericktown.

"Our Madison County Affordable Housing Partnership board has been very supportive," Siders said. "The city administration has been very helpful and professional. I also appreciate the council voting to do what is needed for Fredericktown."

If you are interested in leasing, contact MCSC at 573-783-4451 or stop by the office at 140 S. Main St. to put your name on a list. Applications will be sent out when the units near completion.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.