The Fredericktown R-I School Board met for its monthly meeting, June 20.

Prior to the meeting, the board held a public hearing regarding the community engagement policy.

Superintendent Chadd Starkey said, this policy is not the only way the district engages with the community but he wanted to ensure compliance by holding a public hearing.

The policy outlines the process of meeting with the superintendent first and then if necessary getting the item on a board meeting agenda.

“We never have denied anybody any time in a school board meeting,” Starkey said. “We kind of work it out ahead of time, but just like the graduation issue, we talked about it and then I added it to the superintendent report on the agenda so we could discuss it. That gave them the opportunity to respond. So we really have already been following this policy, but it is required by law now.”

There were no members of the public present to ask any questions or make any comments.

Moving on to the regular agenda items, the board was visited, via Zoom, by Carey Edwards with TMI (Thermal Mechanics Inc.).

Edwards gave an update on some of the improvements currently being handled this summer and a look at what is ahead for the primary building.

TMI has been at all of the district buildings, except the elementary, cleaning the HVAC systems. The units are mounted to the ceiling, and it is a process to fully clean them. The district along with TMI have worked together to get a grant to improve indoor air quality which helped pay for the nearly $160,000 project.

TMI is also working on repairs to water infiltration issues at the high school.

Moving on from current projects, Edwards began talking about a new, fairly large, project. He outlined the primary school building project in seven scopes, HVAC replacement, lighting upgrades, electrical gear replacement, window system replacement, drain pipe replacement, restroom upgrades, and water main replacement.

Though all areas would go out for bid, the board would have the choice to pick and choose areas based on the set budget.

Edwards said, with this process the district would have the full scope of priorities built into the project. He said, it would be good to get the ball rolling on the project within the next few months in order to have supplies ordered in time for work to be completed next summer.

Starkey said, ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds would help to pay for the majority of the project.

Next, Tara Hale and Melanie Allen discussed the addition of a homecoming parade this fall.

“We’ve been wanting to get this going for a little bit,” Allen said. “As we know, surrounding communities typically have a fall or football homecoming. We didn’t have one. I know that they’re doing things at the high school during homecoming week, but that kind of centers around the high school students.”

Allen said, this year they want homecoming to be a district and even community-wide event.

“We are working on building school and community unity, so with that said, kind of the goal behind this is building community-wide school spirit,” Allen said. “It’s good for the kids, and its good for the community.”

The committee put in place to ramp up this year’s festivities have set the Homecoming Parade for October 8 at 3 p.m. This will kick off the homecoming festivities for the week. The route is planned to begin at the Rockwall and end at Azalea Park where a fun celebration of events will continue throughout the evening.

“This will be our first year, so we’ll see how it goes,” Allen said. “We have lots of good ideas and plans. After we have it, we will all connect together and talk about how it went and see what we need to work on in the future. I think it can be something that we can keep going.”

Hale added, it was important to the students that the parade route passed at least one nursing home, and because of this request, the route will be traveling past Stockhoff Nursing Home. The students also requested having food trucks at Azalea Park after the parade so people could gather together to kick-off the week.

Stay tuned for more information on Homecoming Week as the date gets closer.

During the superintendent report, the board approved a pay increase of $10 per day across the board for substitutes.

The Fredericktown R-I School Board does not have a regularly scheduled meeting in July. The next meeting will be Aug. 15.