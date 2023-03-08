For the first time in seven years, Black River Electric Cooperative is adjusting rates. The changes are due to a significant increase in the cost of wholesale power compounded by increases in material and equipment prices. The changes will be effective with bills due April 10.

“We understand no one likes to pay more, whether it is at the gas pump, grocery store or electric meter," General Manager John Singleton said. "We work hard to hold the line on rates, and we have been able to since 2016. However, since wholesale power cost is such a large part of our operation, we simply couldn’t absorb this increase. We were able to hold off on the increase until most of the winter heating season has passed.”

Approximately sixty cents of every dollar BREC receives goes to pay for the power sold to members. The remaining forty cents funds the rest of the operation. Significant increases in all categories are creating a perfect storm scenario for the entire electric industry.

All BREC rate classes are affected and include adjustments to kilowatt-hour rates and service availability charges. For illustration purposes, a residential member using 1,250 kwh per month will see an increase of approximately sixty cents per day or $18 per month. A complete list of new rates is published on our website at www.brec.coop.

As a not-for-profit electric cooperative, BREC returns any margins to its members, so there’s no incentive to raise rates more than necessary. Our goal is always to provide safe, reliable electricity to our members. Despite this rate adjustment, BREC continues to have some of the lowest rates in the country and the cost of electricity remains a great value considering all the ways we depend on it.

BREC is a member-owned, not for profit electric utility serving more than 25,000 members in ten southeast Missouri counties.