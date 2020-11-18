 Skip to main content
BREC employees help restore power after Hurricane Laura
All of Black River Electric Cooperative's lineworkers have returned from Louisiana where they helped restore power in the wake Hurricane Laura.

Since Aug. 29, Missouri sent a total of 467 lineworkers from 29 systems to assist Beauregard Electric Cooperative in DeRidder, LA, just north of Lake Charles, one of the hardest hit areas. The 43,000 member co-op had no energized meters in the wake of the storm. There were 5,000 broken electric poles on the ground.

BREC sent 12 employees to assist in restoration efforts, three rotations of four man crews; Gary Gresham, Bobby Myers, Darren Henson, Jeremy Rehkop, Seth Revelle, Chris Turner, Chris Wood, Clay Hendrix, Steve Dulaney, Aaron Maize, Matthew Morison and Clayton Kemp. More than 1,200 lineworkers assisted Beauregard Electric in its time of need. This is an outstanding example of the Sixth Cooperative Principle, Cooperation Among Cooperatives.

Missouri’s electric cooperatives have a long history of lending a helping hand to their cooperative peers in trying times. Missouri’s restoration efforts were organized by the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives. The Jefferson City-based association represents all 47 of Missouri’s electric cooperatives.

