BREC holds drive-thru annual meeting

A record number of members participated in Black River Electric Cooperative’s 82nd Annual Meeting, Oct. 10.

Due to the pandemic, the meeting was changed to a drive-thru format, allowing members to register and vote from the comfort and safety of their vehicles. BREC was delighted to have 843 members drive-thru and register, eclipsing the previous record of 717 in 2012 and a 66% increase from last year.

BREC employees, donned masks and reflective traffic vests to register members car-side. Members received a $15 electric bill credit and a registration gift bag. They were also entered in prize drawings. Members then drove forward to vote in the board of director’s election using a new electronic voting system.

Because of the pandemic, the business meeting was held outside, reminiscent of days gone by. General Manager John Singleton reported on the cooperative’s activities during the last year, including the co-op’s solid financial condition. Singleton also reported that the Board of Directors has announced a capital credit return of $1,040,000. This is the 43rd consecutive year the member-owned, not for profit cooperative has returned credits to its members. In all, more than $25 million has been returned to members during that span. He also reported rates had remained unchanged for the fourth consecutive year.