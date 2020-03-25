BREC implements steps to protect employees, members
0 comments

BREC implements steps to protect employees, members

  • 0
BREC

Black River Electric Cooperative has closed its office lobbies to the public but employees are still on the job. 

 Victoria Kemper

BREC is closely monitoring the COVID-19 virus situation. Despite the current circumstances, our mission remains to provide members with safe, reliable, and affordable power.

To do our part to protect members and employees, and to prevent the spread of the virus, we have closed our office lobbies to the public until further notice. BREC employees are still on the job.

Our goal is to protect the health of our employee group while maintaining the highest level of service possible to our members.

Members are encouraged to call the office at 1-800-392-4711 for any coop business. BREC offers many ways to pay energy bills including paying by mail, through the website www.brec.coop, SmartHub App, payment kiosks, and pay by phone system at 1-888-461-COOP. Additionally, we have external deposit boxes at each of our office locations.

Missouri’s electric cooperative system is strong and secure, we do not anticipate any issues related to the coronavirus.

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this uncertain time. As the situation develops, please check for updated information on our website, www.brec.coop. Please feel free to contact us by phone 24/7/365 at 1-800-392-4711.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Declawing the deep state
Democrat News

Declawing the deep state

In 2016, the James Comey-led Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) obtained warrants to spy on the Trump Campaign using highly questionable an…

+2
Hidden in Plain View
Democrat News

Hidden in Plain View

Parents want to protect their child from as much hurt and pain as they possibly can. Addiction is not commonly something a parent of a young c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News