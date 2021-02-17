BREC kicks into high gear

Have a plan for an alternate home heating source in case of an extended outage. Some people use a fireplace, propane space heater or wood-burning stove. Fuel and wood-burning heating sources should always be vented, and make sure carbon monoxide and smoke detectors are working properly. Always practice extreme caution when using alternate heating sources.

If you decide to use a portable generator during an outage, make sure it is placed outside the home for proper ventilation. Do not overload the generator. Use appropriate extension cords that can handle the electric load. Never connect a portable generator to your homes electrical system without a permanently installed transfer switch.

In a winter storm emergency, restoring power and heat to members is the highest priority, and BREC crews work around the clock to restore service.

If you are in the midst of storm recovery, avoid going outside if possible. Downed power lines could be submerged in snow and ice and difficult to identify.

When outside, treat all downed and hanging lines as if they are energized electric lines: Stay away. Warn others to stay away and immediately contact your utility company. Remember that downed power lines do NOT have to be arcing, sparking or moving to be live and deadly.

Follow these tips, and your family will stay warm in the event of a power outage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0