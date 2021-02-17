BREC kicks into high gear

Black River Electric Cooperative has been serving members since 1938, through all types of weather. While the cooperative maintains a state of readiness at all times, BREC employees kick into high gear when severe weather is forecast.
Warehouse employees do their best to keep poles, transformers and all equipment well stocked. Mechanics make sure the fleet is ready to roll out. Linemen make sure their trucks are equipped with tools and supplies that help them be ready to roll when trouble calls come.
Line Superintendent Donald England explains how his team of linemen work under these extreme weather conditions.
“BREC linemen are tough," England said. "Their dedication and experience allow them to work hard in any weather.”
Dispatchers are available 24 hours a day to take outage reports. Members may report power outages by calling 1-800-392-4711. Check www.brec.coop for updates.
BREC encourages members to stay warm and safe. To keep your family safe, follow some winter safety tips.
Severe winter storms often bring heavy accumulation of ice and snow, which can lead to downed power lines and extended outages. BREC crews will work hard to restore power, but having a winter survival kit on hand is a smart idea. This kit could include: canned food, water, prescription medication, identification, first aid kit, blankets, flashlight, a battery-powered radio and extra batteries.
Have a plan for an alternate home heating source in case of an extended outage. Some people use a fireplace, propane space heater or wood-burning stove. Fuel and wood-burning heating sources should always be vented, and make sure carbon monoxide and smoke detectors are working properly. Always practice extreme caution when using alternate heating sources.
If you decide to use a portable generator during an outage, make sure it is placed outside the home for proper ventilation. Do not overload the generator. Use appropriate extension cords that can handle the electric load. Never connect a portable generator to your homes electrical system without a permanently installed transfer switch.
In a winter storm emergency, restoring power and heat to members is the highest priority, and BREC crews work around the clock to restore service.
If you are in the midst of storm recovery, avoid going outside if possible. Downed power lines could be submerged in snow and ice and difficult to identify.
When outside, treat all downed and hanging lines as if they are energized electric lines: Stay away. Warn others to stay away and immediately contact your utility company. Remember that downed power lines do NOT have to be arcing, sparking or moving to be live and deadly.
Follow these tips, and your family will stay warm in the event of a power outage.