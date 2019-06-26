{{featured_button_text}}

Severe thunderstorms ripped through Black River Electric Cooperative's service territory the afternoon of June 21 knocking out power to approximately 8,000 members.

Winds of up to 80 miles an hour and heavy rain on saturated ground, uprooted trees and broke massive limbs, snapping power lines and breaking 25 poles. Widespread outages were reported across Reynolds, Iron, Wayne, Madison, Bollinger and Cape Girardeau Counties.

Working through the night on Friday, BREC crews restored power to more than 5,000 members. Line crews from four other Missouri Electric Cooperatives joined BREC crews early the morning of Saturday to help with restoration efforts.

However, several rounds of thunderstorms moved through the area, slowing and in many cases, reversing the restoration process. More storms Sunday kept all available crews in the field until the early hours on Monday. 

BREC would like to express its appreciation for the patience and understanding of cooperative members. The kind words, assistance to crews in the field and information regarding damage that we have received from our members have helped to speed the process of restoring power.

BREC would also like to recognize the efforts and assistance provided by: Cuivre River Electric Cooperative, Three Rivers Electric Cooperative, Intercounty Electric Cooperative and Laclede Electric Cooperative.

