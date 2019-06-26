Severe thunderstorms ripped through Black River Electric Cooperative's service territory the afternoon of June 21 knocking out power to approximately 8,000 members.
Winds of up to 80 miles an hour and heavy rain on saturated ground, uprooted trees and broke massive limbs, snapping power lines and breaking 25 poles. Widespread outages were reported across Reynolds, Iron, Wayne, Madison, Bollinger and Cape Girardeau Counties.
Working through the night on Friday, BREC crews restored power to more than 5,000 members. Line crews from four other Missouri Electric Cooperatives joined BREC crews early the morning of Saturday to help with restoration efforts.
However, several rounds of thunderstorms moved through the area, slowing and in many cases, reversing the restoration process. More storms Sunday kept all available crews in the field until the early hours on Monday.
BREC would like to express its appreciation for the patience and understanding of cooperative members. The kind words, assistance to crews in the field and information regarding damage that we have received from our members have helped to speed the process of restoring power.
BREC would also like to recognize the efforts and assistance provided by: Cuivre River Electric Cooperative, Three Rivers Electric Cooperative, Intercounty Electric Cooperative and Laclede Electric Cooperative.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.